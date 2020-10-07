Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
More Details on Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 ? Accessories & Articulation


Thanks to MyToy on FB and JtPrime17 on the 2005 Boards we have some additional details for Masterpiece Starscream 2.0.* Seems like he will be coming with 5 or 6 faces, his null ray guns, multiple laser blast effects, a large flight stand and G1 Megatron in gun mode.* There are also a couple others seen in the pic, but it is small and can’t 100% be determined at the moment.* We also see some additional poses showing off his articulation range.* Check out the pic after the break and stay tuned for the full official pics and break down.

The post More Details on Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 – Accessories &#038; Articulation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



