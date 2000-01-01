Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Add-ons for siege/ER tapes?
Today, 12:25 AM
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,626
Add-ons for siege/ER tapes?
Have any 3p made add-ons for the siege/ER micromaster tapes? Especially piledrivers for rumble and frenzy.
Today, 12:59 AM
VicRav
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Regina, SK
Posts: 72
Re: Add-ons for siege/ER tapes?
Toyhax had guns for laserbeak with their label set for siege ravage and laserbeak. I haven't seen anything for rumble/Frenzy though.
Today, 01:12 AM
theoneyouknowleast
Cybertron
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 1,109
Re: Add-ons for siege/ER tapes?
Ive seen some 3d printable ones.
