Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Add-ons for siege/ER tapes?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:25 AM   #1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,626
Add-ons for siege/ER tapes?
Have any 3p made add-ons for the siege/ER micromaster tapes? Especially piledrivers for rumble and frenzy.

FIRST WE CRACK THE SHELL...
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:59 AM   #2
VicRav
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Regina, SK
Posts: 72
Re: Add-ons for siege/ER tapes?
Toyhax had guns for laserbeak with their label set for siege ravage and laserbeak. I haven't seen anything for rumble/Frenzy though.
VicRav is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:12 AM   #3
theoneyouknowleast
Cybertron
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 1,109
Re: Add-ons for siege/ER tapes?
Ive seen some 3d printable ones.
__________________

My Sales Thread
My Wanted Thread
My Feedback Thread

Looking For: Nothing Right Now
theoneyouknowleast is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TakaraTomy Transformers G1 Masterpiece MP-11NR Ramjet
Transformers
TakaraTomy Transformers G1 Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust MISB
Transformers
IT-01 Infinite Transformation Emperor of Destruction KO Masterpiece MP Megatron
Transformers
Transformers G1 Alternators Decepticon Dodge Viper Dead End MISB
Transformers
Transformers Collaborative Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Ectotron with Slimer MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Masterpiece Year of the Horse YOTH Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-10 Phoenix First Release 3rd Party Transformers Masterpiece Skyfire
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.