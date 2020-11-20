|
Netflix War For Cybertron Deluxe Wave 2 Spotted In The US
Good news for US collectors looking to add more toys for their Netflix War For Cybertron collection. Thanks to 2005 Board member*wtrz*we can report that the Walmart exclusive War For Cybertron Deluxe Wave 2*has been spotted at Walmart in Arizona.*wtrz*also shared the case breakdown of this wave: Elita-1 x2,*Bumblebee x2 (VW Beetle), Wheeljack x2, Impactor x1 and*Red Alert x1. Happy hunting!
