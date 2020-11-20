Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Netflix War For Cybertron Deluxe Wave 2 Spotted In The US
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,731
Netflix War For Cybertron Deluxe Wave 2 Spotted In The US


Good news for US collectors looking to add more toys for their Netflix War For Cybertron collection. Thanks to 2005 Board member*wtrz*we can report that the Walmart exclusive War For Cybertron Deluxe Wave 2*has been spotted at Walmart in Arizona.*wtrz*also shared the case breakdown of this wave: Elita-1 x2,*Bumblebee x2 (VW Beetle), Wheeljack x2, Impactor x1 and*Red Alert x1. Happy hunting!

The post Netflix War For Cybertron Deluxe Wave 2 Spotted In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TakaraTomy Transformers G1 Masterpiece MP-11NR Ramjet
Transformers
TakaraTomy Transformers G1 Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust MISB
Transformers
IT-01 Infinite Transformation Emperor of Destruction KO Masterpiece MP Megatron
Transformers
Transformers G1 Alternators Decepticon Dodge Viper Dead End MISB
Transformers
Transformers Collaborative Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Ectotron with Slimer MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Masterpiece Year of the Horse YOTH Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-10 Phoenix First Release 3rd Party Transformers Masterpiece Skyfire
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:35 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.