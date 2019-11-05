|
War For Cybertron Siege: Earthrise Leader Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Via SMARTISAN NUT on Twitter
*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the highly expected*War For Cybertron Siege: Earthrise Leader Class Optimus Prime. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off your impressions on this news Optimus Prime rendition on the 2005 Boards!
