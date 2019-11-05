|
IDW Transformers 2019 Issue #15 Cover A By Josh Perez
Artist Josh Perez,*via his Twitter account
, is letting us know about his cover for the new*IDW Transformers 2019 Issue #15. Cover A
*features Megatron with Shockwave, Soundwave, Flamewar and Shadow Striker. All the group with a big Decepticon insignia in the background. All of them have key roles in the current story of this new series. Mark you calendar November 27, 2019 to grab this new issue and cover. See the mirrored art after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
