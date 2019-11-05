Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,738

Toy Dojo Birthday Sale! » Continue Reading.



The post







More... TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo shared news of their birthday sale happening today. See the details below for when to get right into the action and happy hunting! Toy Dojo’s OLD! Well, older. It’s our lucky number 7 birthday today! You know what that means? BIRTHDAY SALE! Starting today, November 5th, at 12:00pm Central (that’s noon!) we will start putting up the first sales. New stuff will be posted every so often until we close – so keep refreshing to see it all! Very limited numbers and selections! Items will be available here: https://www.toydojo.com/birthday-sale/ The post Toy Dojo Birthday Sale! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.