TFW2005?s ThreeZero DLX Nemesis Prime Gallery Live!



Taking a look at a recent drop from ThreeZero – DLX scale Nemesis Prime.* This is a repaint of the Bumblebee Movie DLX Optimus into traditional Nemesis colors.* He features red light up eyes, a black and grey base along with pops of red and teal throughout.* He was an exclusive to Hasbro Pulse in the US, but also made an appearance at some events overseas in limited fashion.* The DLX line has been great, giving us highly detailed and articulated figures which pop off the shelf in any display, all in a manageable price point and size.* Nemesis continues



