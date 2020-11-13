|
TFW2005?s ThreeZero DLX Nemesis Prime Gallery Live!
Taking a look at a recent drop from ThreeZero – DLX scale Nemesis Prime.* This is a repaint of the Bumblebee Movie DLX Optimus into traditional Nemesis colors.* He features red light up eyes, a black and grey base along with pops of red and teal throughout.* He was an exclusive to Hasbro Pulse in the US, but also made an appearance at some events overseas in limited fashion.* The DLX line has been great, giving us highly detailed and articulated figures which pop off the shelf in any display, all in a manageable price point and size.* Nemesis continues » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s ThreeZero DLX Nemesis Prime Gallery Live!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca