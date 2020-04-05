Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,514

1995: The Year Hasbro Discovered ?Waves?



We have something special to share with you this Sunday, ideal to spend some time at home. An interesting article that reviews*the evolution of Transformers toys distribution over the years that then became the “wave” system we know today.*Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Nevermore*for his great writing and research work. Packaging variants, trivia, images, info and more on this quite long but very interesting reading for sure. Click on the bar to read this 10-chapter article via our 2005 and be sure to share your impression or questions about it on the 2005 Boards.



