Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page 1995: The Year Hasbro Discovered ?Waves?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,514
1995: The Year Hasbro Discovered ?Waves?


We have something special to share with you this Sunday, ideal to spend some time at home. An interesting article that reviews*the evolution of Transformers toys distribution over the years that then became the “wave” system we know today.*Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Nevermore*for his great writing and research work. Packaging variants, trivia, images, info and more on this quite long but very interesting reading for sure. Click on the bar to read this 10-chapter article via our 2005 and be sure to share your impression or questions about it on the 2005 Boards. &#160;

The post 1995: The Year Hasbro Discovered “Waves” appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Starscrem Walmart Reissue
Transformers
Transformers Generations Deluxe Autobot Drift 100% Complete with Cardback Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Meteor Starscream MIB
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Ocular Max Jaguar Ravage MIB
Transformers
must see. transformers. generation 1 vintage. great for collectors lot.
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Selects Siege Red Wing
Transformers
transformers beast wars Lot 2/3 Vintage 1990?s
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.