Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,910

Velocitron Voyager Hot Rod Product Description



TFW’s Jtprime17 has now been able to supply us with the product description for the upcoming Velocitron Voyager Hot Rod figure, which is as follows: “Universes collide! Transformers: Legacy brings together fan-favorite characters from across the Transformers multiverse. Figures feature deco inspired by their universe with an updated Generations design. In honor of the almost 40-year legacy of Transformers entertainment, the fandoms come together from across the Transformers multiverse, all in one toy line. The race is on! Bots from across the multiverse have gathered on Velocitron to participate in the Speedia 500, a planet-wide race to determine its next



The post







More... TFW’s Jtprime17 has now been able to supply us with the product description for the upcoming Velocitron Voyager Hot Rod figure, which is as follows: “Universes collide! Transformers: Legacy brings together fan-favorite characters from across the Transformers multiverse. Figures feature deco inspired by their universe with an updated Generations design. In honor of the almost 40-year legacy of Transformers entertainment, the fandoms come together from across the Transformers multiverse, all in one toy line. The race is on! Bots from across the multiverse have gathered on Velocitron to participate in the Speedia 500, a planet-wide race to determine its next » Continue Reading. The post Velocitron Voyager Hot Rod Product Description appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________