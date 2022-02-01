Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:36 AM
Hook
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Gatineau, Quebec
Posts: 250
Downsizing sale! Siege figures for sale
Hello Cybertron.ca! It's been a while! I've decided to focus solely on Masterpiece scale figures and as such I am selling the remainder of my Siege figure. Unless noted, everything is in pristine condition and 100% complete. Items were displayed in a glass cabinet and have all returned in their packaging.
Prices are in Canadian dollars, local pickup in J8P 3R7 area of Gatineau, shipping available at buyer's expense.

-Refractor. 100% complete, has all 3 figures but only one box. 75$ *SOLD*
-Hound $25
-Sideswipe $25
-Brunt $25
-Skytread $25
-Megatron $35
-Startscream $35
-Optimus Prime $35
-Astrotrain $50
-Ultra Magnus $50
-Shockwave $50 *SOLD*
-Jetfire $200 *SOLD*
-Firedrive $5
-Caliburst $5
-Roadtrap & Battleslash $30 for both
-Topshot & Flak $10
-Blackjack & Hyperdrive $10

Need extra pictures? Don't hesitate to ask! Priced to sell and extra discounts on combined orders.
My feedback thread
