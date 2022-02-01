Hook Machine War Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Gatineau, Quebec Posts: 250

Downsizing sale! Siege figures for sale Hello Cybertron.ca! It's been a while! I've decided to focus solely on Masterpiece scale figures and as such I am selling the remainder of my Siege figure. Unless noted, everything is in pristine condition and 100% complete. Items were displayed in a glass cabinet and have all returned in their packaging.

Prices are in Canadian dollars, local pickup in J8P 3R7 area of Gatineau, shipping available at buyer's expense.



-Refractor. 100% complete, has all 3 figures but only one box. 75$ *SOLD*

-Hound $25

-Sideswipe $25

-Brunt $25

-Skytread $25

-Megatron $35

-Startscream $35

-Optimus Prime $35

-Astrotrain $50

-Ultra Magnus $50

-Shockwave $50 *SOLD*

-Jetfire $200 *SOLD*

-Firedrive $5

-Caliburst $5

-Roadtrap & Battleslash $30 for both

-Topshot & Flak $10

-Blackjack & Hyperdrive $10



Need extra pictures? Don't hesitate to ask! Priced to sell and extra discounts on combined orders. Attached Thumbnails

