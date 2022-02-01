Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
purpleshadows
About TFcon DVD
I just wonder the TFcon DVD 2019 and 2021 will still available? I collected since 2008 to 2018.
Robimus
Re: About TFcon DVD
Message Cybertron.ca member ’Evan’, the videos are his thing.

If your at the show, he should be too. He is the official videographer
