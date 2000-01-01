Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:14 PM   #1
Frankacy
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Montreal
Posts: 23
Masterpiece and 3P for sale in Montreal!
Hola super friends!

I'm looking to get rid of a few MP figures. They all come with all their doodads and in their original boxes. Sideswipe, Wheeljack and Prowl have some reprolabels installed.

Masterpiece MP-12 Sideswipe (Lambor) - $80
Masterpiece MP-20 Wheeljack - $80
Masterpiece MP-17 Prowl - $80
XTB Apollyon (Megatron) - $60
Fans Toys FT-15 Willis (Hound) - $100
Badcube OTS-2 Brawny (Brawn) - $90

I'd love to sell these to someone local, but if you buy enough of em, I don't mind shipping them out
Old Today, 05:18 PM   #2
AngryRubes
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2018
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 20
Re: Masterpiece and 3P for sale in Montreal!
PM'd
