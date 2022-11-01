|
MP Scale Figs and SW Black Series for sale
Selling some duplicate MP scaled bots
Also have a few Extra SW Black Series.... see notes below for details:
Prices are in CAD (Shipping extra)
Unless noted otherwise... all are complete, have been opened and have been kept displayed under glass.
Pics available on request. Accept Paypal(add service fee), PP F+F or E-trans.
FT-25 Outrider - Minty Fresh in Sealed Box $225
Ocular Max PS-01 Sphinx (original release w/parachute) $100
Hasbro MP-03 Grimlock (TRU Box Version) $50
Hasbro MP Starscream (TRU Box Version) $90
Hasbro MP Thundercracker (TRU plastic packaging/missing plastic insert) $100
Black Series.... all are sealed in box
SW Black Series Bad Batch Crosshair (Imperial) Sealed but damaged box $25
SW Black Series Bad Batch Tech $30
SW Black Series Bad Batch Vice Admiral Rampart $10
SW Black Series Clone Wars Packaging ARC Trooper Echo $30
SW Black Series Axe Wolves $25
Cheers!!
Shwabber