Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page MP Scale Figs and SW Black Series for sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:48 PM   #1
Shwabber
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: London, Ontario
Posts: 82
MP Scale Figs and SW Black Series for sale
Selling some duplicate MP scaled bots

Also have a few Extra SW Black Series.... see notes below for details:

Prices are in CAD (Shipping extra)

Unless noted otherwise... all are complete, have been opened and have been kept displayed under glass.

Pics available on request. Accept Paypal(add service fee), PP F+F or E-trans.

FT-25 Outrider - Minty Fresh in Sealed Box $225

Ocular Max PS-01 Sphinx (original release w/parachute) $100

Hasbro MP-03 Grimlock (TRU Box Version) $50

Hasbro MP Starscream (TRU Box Version) $90

Hasbro MP Thundercracker (TRU plastic packaging/missing plastic insert) $100

Black Series.... all are sealed in box

SW Black Series Bad Batch Crosshair (Imperial) Sealed but damaged box $25

SW Black Series Bad Batch Tech $30

SW Black Series Bad Batch Vice Admiral Rampart $10

SW Black Series Clone Wars Packaging ARC Trooper Echo $30

SW Black Series Axe Wolves $25


Cheers!!
Shwabber
Shwabber is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.