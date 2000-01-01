Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:00 AM   #1
Socko76
Old Skool
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Brampton, ON, Canada
Best site to buy a KO MP44 that ships to Canada
So I was thinking of picking up a KO mp44 but wasn't sure which site to pick it up from. Has anyone picked one up? What site did you use and how long did it take?
Old Today, 09:55 AM   #2
Pgianos
Masterpiece
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,003
Re: Best site to buy a KO MP44 that ships to Canada
Tfdirect
