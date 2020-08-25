Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Rattrap Possible First Look
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,229
Transformers Kingdom Rattrap Possible First Look


Care of*TonTon_Review on Instagram*we have a possible first look at a toy from Transformers Kingdom:*Rattrap! Rattrap is a fan favourite character from Beast Wars with a pessimistic outlook on life, but there’s no need for pessimism with this new toy which looks great! It sports a realistic look for the beast mode and seems to take cues from both the 1995 original toy and the 2013 Generations release. It’s also a small toy – indicating a possible return of the Legends size class.

The post Transformers Kingdom Rattrap Possible First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:36 AM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 853
Re: Transformers Kingdom Rattrap Possible First Look
OMG
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:59 AM   #3
The7thParallel
Animated
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,887
Re: Transformers Kingdom Rattrap Possible First Look
Legends?!? Nah, that’s the new voyager size.
The7thParallel is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:54 AM   #4
Lioconvoy81
Generation 2
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 161
Re: Transformers Kingdom Rattrap Possible First Look
Seems alright for $10USD.

Not better than Generations, but looks fun to fiddle with.
Lioconvoy81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Assorted Damaged Lot
Transformers
NIB Jetfire Transformers siege war for cybertron
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece TRU MP-10 OPTIMUS PRIME *KFC hands & VECTOR SIGMA Mint!
Transformers
Transformers Siege 3 Pack Seeker Ion Storm Acid Storm Nova Storm Sealed MISB
Transformers
Transformers Cyclonus Porcelain Bust Statue Hard Hero Hasbro 1000 Made Opened
Transformers
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Siege Titan Omega Supreme MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Clones Pounce & Wingspan 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:02 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.