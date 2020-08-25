Care of*TonTon_Review on Instagram*we have a possible first look at a toy from Transformers Kingdom:*Rattrap! Rattrap is a fan favourite character from Beast Wars with a pessimistic outlook on life, but there’s no need for pessimism with this new toy which looks great! It sports a realistic look for the beast mode and seems to take cues from both the 1995 original toy and the 2013 Generations release. It’s also a small toy – indicating a possible return of the Legends size class.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca