Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,229

Transformers Kingdom Rattrap Possible First Look



Care of*



The post







More... Care of* TonTon_Review on Instagram *we have a possible first look at a toy from Transformers Kingdom:*Rattrap! Rattrap is a fan favourite character from Beast Wars with a pessimistic outlook on life, but there’s no need for pessimism with this new toy which looks great! It sports a realistic look for the beast mode and seems to take cues from both the 1995 original toy and the 2013 Generations release. It’s also a small toy – indicating a possible return of the Legends size class.The post Transformers Kingdom Rattrap Possible First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca