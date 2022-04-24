|
Today, 03:00 PM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*shapercreator14*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing at US retail. Blitzwing was spotted a Target store in*Cleveland, Ohio just a few hours ago. Time to check your nearest stores to try to hunt this new Legacy incarnation of the Decepticon triple-changer. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
Today, 03:22 PM
#2
Location: St. John's, NL.
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
meanwhile, in newfoundland, aside from preorders (my Bulkhead came in on Friday) we haven’t seen a single mainline legacy figure, but we have seen all the exclusives so far (BZ, LT, Guard, Silverstreak). Bulkhead is so far the only one i’ve seen. here’s hoping wave 1 gets here soon, right?
still, cool to see he’s out early down there! i’m jealous lol
Today, 03:25 PM
#3
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Maland2016
meanwhile, in newfoundland, aside from preorders (my Bulkhead came in on Friday) we haven?t seen a single mainline legacy figure, but we have seen all the exclusives so far (BZ, LT, Guard, Silverstreak). Bulkhead is so far the only one i?ve seen. here?s hoping wave 1 gets here soon, right?
still, cool to see he?s out early down there! i?m jealous lol
I mean wave 1 legacy has only hit Canada this week it's not like the rest of the country is swimming in legacy.
Today, 03:29 PM
#4
Location: St. John's, NL.
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
I mean wave 1 legacy has only hit Canada this week it's not like the rest of the country is swimming in legacy.
that’s true, i’m just… i dunno, i like seeing new arrivals, plus i’m excited to get some of Legacy! i like how some of the figures look.
or maybe it’s just been a long week this week. maybe. what even is time anymore.
Last edited by Maland2016; Today at 03:32 PM.
Reason: fixed the punctuation
Today, 04:10 PM
#5
Location: les Milles Isles
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
Patience, mate - I also been cruisin for those Legacy wave 1 deluxes, tryin to score a WM find so I can spend these Rewards bucks
We're all hungry
Today, 04:30 PM
#6
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Maland2016
what even is time anymore.
I feel this in my bones
