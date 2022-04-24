Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,173
Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*shapercreator14*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing at US retail. Blitzwing was spotted a Target store in*Cleveland, Ohio just a few hours ago. Time to check your nearest stores to try to hunt this new Legacy incarnation of the Decepticon triple-changer. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 03:22 PM   #2
Maland2016
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: St. John's, NL.
Posts: 40
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
meanwhile, in newfoundland, aside from preorders (my Bulkhead came in on Friday) we haven’t seen a single mainline legacy figure, but we have seen all the exclusives so far (BZ, LT, Guard, Silverstreak). Bulkhead is so far the only one i’ve seen. here’s hoping wave 1 gets here soon, right?

still, cool to see he’s out early down there! i’m jealous lol
Maland2016 is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 03:25 PM   #3
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,352
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Maland2016 View Post
meanwhile, in newfoundland, aside from preorders (my Bulkhead came in on Friday) we haven?t seen a single mainline legacy figure, but we have seen all the exclusives so far (BZ, LT, Guard, Silverstreak). Bulkhead is so far the only one i?ve seen. here?s hoping wave 1 gets here soon, right?

still, cool to see he?s out early down there! i?m jealous lol

I mean wave 1 legacy has only hit Canada this week it's not like the rest of the country is swimming in legacy.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Today, 03:29 PM   #4
Maland2016
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: St. John's, NL.
Posts: 40
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
I mean wave 1 legacy has only hit Canada this week it's not like the rest of the country is swimming in legacy.
that’s true, i’m just… i dunno, i like seeing new arrivals, plus i’m excited to get some of Legacy! i like how some of the figures look.

or maybe it’s just been a long week this week. maybe. what even is time anymore.
Last edited by Maland2016; Today at 03:32 PM. Reason: fixed the punctuation
Maland2016 is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 04:10 PM   #5
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,116
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
Patience, mate - I also been cruisin for those Legacy wave 1 deluxes, tryin to score a WM find so I can spend these Rewards bucks

We're all hungry
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Today, 04:30 PM   #6
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,352
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Leader Class Blitzwing Out At US Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Maland2016 View Post
what even is time anymore.
I feel this in my bones
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
