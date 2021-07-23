|
Magic Square Toys Legends Scale G1 Jazz Gray Prototype
Via Baidu user*??????
*we can share for you our first images of the gray prototype of Magic Square Toys Legends Scale G1 Jazz. This is sure an impressive cartoon-accurate Jazz for the competitive Legends scale market. As we can see from the images, robot mode has two different configurations: cartoon style (no door wings) and toy style (door wings and shoulder cannon) and shows a nice range of articulation. Alt mode can open its doors and looks pretty solid. There’s still no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now see all » Continue Reading.
