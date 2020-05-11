|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Lawrence Issue #20 Cover B Line Art
IDW artist Jack Lawrence posted
the line art to his B cover for Transformers #20, an issue originally
listed in our April solicitations coverage and now expected for release next month
. I’m just building my website and it occured to me that I rarely share my line art, so here’s that Transformers 20 cover, unimproved by @dyemooch
*The designs in the new book are all based on the toys… I personally prefer drawing to the toy designs and always have, so if it’s a little more » Continue Reading.
