Haslab Victory Saber, Unicron Trilogy, Takara, Kamen Rider, Video Games & MORE!
Hi everyone! Here is a list of everything I have for sale. Buyer pays shipping. I ship to anywhere in Canada & the US (Please inquire about elsewhere). Prices are all in Canadian dollars. If you are from Canada, I prefer e-transfer, but can take PayPal. If you are NOT in Canada, I take PayPal. If you live in Calgary Alberta, I can do local meetups. Photos available upon request!
I think that covers all of the boring stuff? Let's get to the toys!

HASBRO TRANSFORMERS

Haslab Victory Saber - MIB - $400
G1 Trypticon - MIB - $400 - Box is damaged, toy is mint

ANIMATED:
Ironhide - Loose/Complete - $60

ARMADA:
Optimus Prime (Super Base) w/Spark plug - Loose/Complete - $125
Jetfire w/Comettor - Loose/Complete - $100
Overload w/Rollout - Loose/Complete - $100
Blurr w/Incinerator - Loose/Complete - $40
Cyclonus w/Crumplezone - Loose/Complete - $25
Adventure Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $20
Destruction Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $30
Land Military Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $30
Sea Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $20
Street Speed Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $20

ENERGON:
Wing Saber - Loose/Complete - $200
Bulkhead - Loose/Complete - $60
Starscream - Loose/Complete - $45
Downshift - Loose/Complete - $40
Sharkticon - Loose/Complete - $25

CYBERTRON:
Sideways - Loose/Complete - $100
Cybertron Defence Red Alert - Loose/Complete - $75

OTHERS:
TFCC Timelines Scourge - Loose/Complete - $50
Beast Wars Airrazor - Loose/Complete - $30
RiD 2001 Landfill - Loose/Complete - $100
Universe Ramjet (white Armada Starscream w/ new head & Mini-Cons) - Loose/Complete - $75
Titans Return Tidal Wave - Loose/Complete - $100
Siege Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime - Loose/Complete - $80
Siege Ratchet - MIB - $75
Legacy Bulkhead - Loose/Complete - $30

TAKARA TRANSFORMERS

Legends LG-EX Headmasters Set - MISB - $75
Unite Warriors Guardian (Defensor) w/coin - Loose/Complete - $150
Beast Wars Transmetals Optimus Primal - Loose/Complete - $60
Beast Wars Transmetals Megatron - Loose/Complete - $100
Galaxy Force Starscream - Loose/Complete - $85
Henkei Ghost Starscream - MIB - $50
Henkei Red Alert - Loose/Complete - $20
AoE Evasion Mode Optimus Prime w/ 3P Ginrai Upgrade Kit - Loose/Complete - $100

VIDEO GAMES (All games verified working)
All games CIB (Complete In Box)

Gamecube:
Cubivore - $650

Nintendo Switch:
Metroid Dread Japanese Special Edition - $100 (Plays in English)
Gun Gun Pixies Day One Edition - $75
Animal Crossing New Horizons - $45
Dead or Alive Extreme 3 Scarlet - $75
Dragon Ball FighterZ - $20
Dragonball Xenoverse 2 - $20
My Time at Portia - $25
Senran Kagura Peach Ball - $40
SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - $30
Umihara Kawase Fresh - $30
Wario Ware Get it Together - $40

Nintendo 3DS:
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D - $25
Fantasy Life - $60
Pok?mon Moon - $25
Tomodachi Life - $80
Shovel Knight - $40
Super Smash Bros. 3DS - $15

Nintendo DS:
Advance Wars Dual Strike - $50
Golden Sun Dark Dawn - $40
Jump Ultimate Stars - $20
Kirby Suoer Star Ultra - $50
Lost Magic - $25
Scribblenauts - $10
Transformers Autobots - $10
Transformers War for Cybertron Autobots - $15
Transformers War for Cybertron Decepticons - $15

MORE TOYS & DVD'S:

Time Life Exclusive, The Real Ghostbusters Complete Collection. Full series DVD set in limited edition Collectors Firehouse box. - MIB - $300

Nendoroid RWBY Ruby, Weiss, Blake & Yang - MISB - $200
S.H.Figuarts Shinkocchou Seihou Kabuto Rider Form - MIB - $175
S.H.Figuarts Kivala - MIB - $100
S.H.Figuarts Deneb Imagin - MIB - $25
S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball Bulma Adventure Begins - MISB - $75
S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball Z Klilyn Bandai Premium - MISB - $75

Power Rangers Lightning Collection: (Bundle all 15 figures for $525)
Lord Drakkon Evo III - MISB - $100
Lord Drakkon - MIB - $25
Ranger Slayer - MIB - $25
MMPR Black Ranger (Dragon Shield) - MISB - $50
MMPR Black Ranger - MISB - $25
MMPR Blue Ranger - MISB - $65
MMPR Pink Ranger - MISB - $25
MMPR Pink Ranger (Cell Shaded) - MISB - $20
MMPR Yellow Ranger - MISB - $30
MMPR White Ranger - MISB - $65
MMPR Lord Zedd - MISB - $20
MMPR Green Ranger (from 2-pack) - Loose/Complete - $75
MMPR Putty (from 2-pack) - Loose/Complete - $35
Mighty Morphin Goldar - MIB - $20

MMPR x TMNT Lightning Collection:
Complete set, Tommy x Raph, April x Mikey, Donny x Leo, Shredder - MISB - $150
