Haslab Victory Saber, Unicron Trilogy, Takara, Kamen Rider, Video Games & MORE! Hi everyone! Here is a list of everything I have for sale. Buyer pays shipping. I ship to anywhere in Canada & the US (Please inquire about elsewhere). Prices are all in Canadian dollars. If you are from Canada, I prefer e-transfer, but can take PayPal. If you are NOT in Canada, I take PayPal. If you live in Calgary Alberta, I can do local meetups. Photos available upon request!

I think that covers all of the boring stuff? Let's get to the toys!



HASBRO TRANSFORMERS



Haslab Victory Saber - MIB - $400

G1 Trypticon - MIB - $400 - Box is damaged, toy is mint



ANIMATED:

Ironhide - Loose/Complete - $60



ARMADA:

Optimus Prime (Super Base) w/Spark plug - Loose/Complete - $125

Jetfire w/Comettor - Loose/Complete - $100

Overload w/Rollout - Loose/Complete - $100

Blurr w/Incinerator - Loose/Complete - $40

Cyclonus w/Crumplezone - Loose/Complete - $25

Adventure Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $20

Destruction Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $30

Land Military Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $30

Sea Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $20

Street Speed Mini-Con Team - Loose/Complete - $20



ENERGON:

Wing Saber - Loose/Complete - $200

Bulkhead - Loose/Complete - $60

Starscream - Loose/Complete - $45

Downshift - Loose/Complete - $40

Sharkticon - Loose/Complete - $25



CYBERTRON:

Sideways - Loose/Complete - $100

Cybertron Defence Red Alert - Loose/Complete - $75



OTHERS:

TFCC Timelines Scourge - Loose/Complete - $50

Beast Wars Airrazor - Loose/Complete - $30

RiD 2001 Landfill - Loose/Complete - $100

Universe Ramjet (white Armada Starscream w/ new head & Mini-Cons) - Loose/Complete - $75

Titans Return Tidal Wave - Loose/Complete - $100

Siege Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime - Loose/Complete - $80

Siege Ratchet - MIB - $75

Legacy Bulkhead - Loose/Complete - $30



TAKARA TRANSFORMERS



Legends LG-EX Headmasters Set - MISB - $75

Unite Warriors Guardian (Defensor) w/coin - Loose/Complete - $150

Beast Wars Transmetals Optimus Primal - Loose/Complete - $60

Beast Wars Transmetals Megatron - Loose/Complete - $100

Galaxy Force Starscream - Loose/Complete - $85

Henkei Ghost Starscream - MIB - $50

Henkei Red Alert - Loose/Complete - $20

AoE Evasion Mode Optimus Prime w/ 3P Ginrai Upgrade Kit - Loose/Complete - $100



VIDEO GAMES (All games verified working)

All games CIB (Complete In Box)



Gamecube:

Cubivore - $650



Nintendo Switch:

Metroid Dread Japanese Special Edition - $100 (Plays in English)

Gun Gun Pixies Day One Edition - $75

Animal Crossing New Horizons - $45

Dead or Alive Extreme 3 Scarlet - $75

Dragon Ball FighterZ - $20

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 - $20

My Time at Portia - $25

Senran Kagura Peach Ball - $40

SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - $30

Umihara Kawase Fresh - $30

Wario Ware Get it Together - $40



Nintendo 3DS:

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D - $25

Fantasy Life - $60

Pok?mon Moon - $25

Tomodachi Life - $80

Shovel Knight - $40

Super Smash Bros. 3DS - $15



Nintendo DS:

Advance Wars Dual Strike - $50

Golden Sun Dark Dawn - $40

Jump Ultimate Stars - $20

Kirby Suoer Star Ultra - $50

Lost Magic - $25

Scribblenauts - $10

Transformers Autobots - $10

Transformers War for Cybertron Autobots - $15

Transformers War for Cybertron Decepticons - $15



MORE TOYS & DVD'S :



Time Life Exclusive, The Real Ghostbusters Complete Collection. Full series DVD set in limited edition Collectors Firehouse box. - MIB - $300



Nendoroid RWBY Ruby, Weiss, Blake & Yang - MISB - $200

S.H.Figuarts Shinkocchou Seihou Kabuto Rider Form - MIB - $175

S.H.Figuarts Kivala - MIB - $100

S.H.Figuarts Deneb Imagin - MIB - $25

S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball Bulma Adventure Begins - MISB - $75

S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball Z Klilyn Bandai Premium - MISB - $75



Power Rangers Lightning Collection: (Bundle all 15 figures for $525)

Lord Drakkon Evo III - MISB - $100

Lord Drakkon - MIB - $25

Ranger Slayer - MIB - $25

MMPR Black Ranger (Dragon Shield) - MISB - $50

MMPR Black Ranger - MISB - $25

MMPR Blue Ranger - MISB - $65

MMPR Pink Ranger - MISB - $25

MMPR Pink Ranger (Cell Shaded) - MISB - $20

MMPR Yellow Ranger - MISB - $30

MMPR White Ranger - MISB - $65

MMPR Lord Zedd - MISB - $20

MMPR Green Ranger (from 2-pack) - Loose/Complete - $75

MMPR Putty (from 2-pack) - Loose/Complete - $35

Mighty Morphin Goldar - MIB - $20



MMPR x TMNT Lightning Collection:

Complete set, Tommy x Raph, April x Mikey, Donny x Leo, Shredder - MISB - $150