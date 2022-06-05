Via Baidu users ???
*and ????
we have our first in-package images at the new*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 2-In-1 Optimus Primal Roleplay Mask. While we had previously seen images of this transforming role play mask
and its instructions
, we finally have a clear look at the packaging showing the art and the mask plus a clear look at ROTB Optimus Primal beast mode CGI model. See the new images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 2-In-1 Optimus Primal Role Play Mask In-Package Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...