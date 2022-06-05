Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 2-In-1 Optimus Primal Role Play Mask In-Package Imag


Via Baidu users ???*and ???? we have our first in-package images at the new*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 2-In-1 Optimus Primal Roleplay Mask. While we had previously seen images of this transforming role play mask and its instructions, we finally have a clear look at the packaging showing the art and the mask plus a clear look at ROTB Optimus Primal beast mode CGI model. See the new images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 2-In-1 Optimus Primal Role Play Mask In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



