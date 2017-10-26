Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Imaginarium Art Devastator Statue Update


Imaginarium Art has updated their Facebook page with new renders of their upcoming Devastator statue. Shown in this update are separate images of Devastators torso, arms, and legs. Now, just like any good combiner, fans of this update will be looking forward to those images put together and shown in prototype! Imaginarium has added the words “rethink, revamped and redone” to this post which also suggests they are still making tweaks to the statue, but that progress is being made. Click on the title bar to join the discussion.

The post Imaginarium Art Devastator Statue Update appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



