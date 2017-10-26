Imaginarium Art has updated their Facebook page
with new renders of their upcoming Devastator statue. Shown in this update are separate images of Devastators torso, arms, and legs. Now, just like any good combiner, fans of this update will be looking forward to those images put together and shown in prototype! Imaginarium has added the words “rethink, revamped and redone” to this post which also suggests they are still making tweaks to the statue, but that progress is being made. Click on the title bar to join the discussion.
