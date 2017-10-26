After a long silence and no updates on the project, Fansproject has updated their Facebook page
with colored prototype images of their Lost Exo-Realm Pinchar. The group has been silent for a long time and have only recently started sharing updates on their projects again. Pinchar has been long awaited by fans looking to finish their team of unofficial 3rd party Dinobots. Fansproject states in their post that these are prototype images only and final product may vary. They also state that preorders should be up soon, so keep an eye out at your favorite online retailers. Check out » Continue Reading.
