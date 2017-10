GCreation GDW-02 Rebel Prototype Picture

GCreation has updated their Facebook page with the first prototype image of their GDW-02 Rebel figure. This masterpiece-scaled version of Prowl will be based off of his appearance in IDW's comic series. The group is teasing a larger updated next week, but so far this figure looks very intimidating.