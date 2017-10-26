Artist Andrew Griffith has shared via Twitter
*the Clean Version of his*IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #14 Cover C. A highly detailed art featuring the Dinobots and Trypticon who seems to make a come back into this isssue as you can read on the description below: OPTIMUS PRIME #14 CVR C ARTIST ED GRIFFITH On Cybertron, Optimus Prime battles the Dinobots over the first new Cybertronian life to emerge in four million years! But does he stand a chance when the Dinobots’ newest member is two miles tall and eats cities? ** Part of IDW’s Artist’s Edition Cover Month! ** Optimus » Continue Reading.
