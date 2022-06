Hasbro to Attend SDCC 2022

On today's GI Joe livestream , Emily from the Joe marketing team had a special announcement: That after a tumultuous last couple years, Hasbro will be attending SDCC 2022, and she says to stay tuned for more information coming soon. SDCC will take place next month on July 21-24. Let us know what you're hoping to see on the boards!