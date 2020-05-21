|
Shockwave Lab SL-77 Upgrade Kit For Siege Megatron
Third Party company*Shockwave Lab*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account
, images of their new Shockwave Lab SL-77 Upgrade Kit For Siege Megatron, This kit contains a very nice articulated Energon mace that can be attached to both hands and its compatible with Siege/Earthrise blast effects. The mace is made of clear purple plastic and it will work with any Siege Megatron version. A very nice touch of G1. We still have no concrete information on price or release date. It should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits are usually available online once they share images of the product. See » Continue Reading.
