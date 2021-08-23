Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Kingdom Autobot Ark, Commander Rodimus Prime And Wave 3 Voyager & Deluxe


Thanks to several reports from our 2005 Board UK residents we can confirm that the new*Transformers Kingdom Autobot Ark, Commander Rodimus Prime and Wave 3 Voyager &#38; Deluxe are finally out in the UK. We have several sightings at different Smyths stores in the UK which now have Kingdom The Ark, Rodimus Prime, Rhinox, Scorponok, Tracks, Wingfinger and Arcee (ER repack) on shelves. Happy hunting one and all!

The post Transformers Kingdom Autobot Ark, Commander Rodimus Prime And Wave 3 Voyager & Deluxe Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



