The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have uploaded official images of the upcoming Transformers Earthrise Seeker Elite Ramjet & Dirge And Autobot Alliance Prowl & Ironhide packs. We have a look at the robot mode of these new molds for the Earthrise collection. Takara Tomy have confirmed the release and pre-orders of these 2-packs for the Japanese market next month. These packs are being released as Amazon exclusives in the US. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of the figures and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
