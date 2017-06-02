Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Masterpiece Dinobot Prototype Image


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*lord ginrai for sharing our first image of*Takara Masterpiece Dinobot Prototype Image in our forums. After several months, we finally have a close look at the actual prototype of the popular Beast Wars Maximal warrior. So far we had reported the first prototype of the figure which was shown on screen at Tokio Toy Show*and the*CGI renders from Tokyo Toy Show Booklet. The image from Figure Oh! Magazine shows the upper body of Dinobot beast mode, and as usual with previous Beast Wars Masterpieces it really captures what we watched on the series. Masterpiece &#187; Continue Reading.

