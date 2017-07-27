|
Toys Alliance MAS-02 Megatron Shown at ACGHK Together With Fall Of Cybertron Optimus
Thanks to our 2005 Boards Member*Cheem The Rup for sharing with us the video of*Toys Alliance MAS-02 Megatron Prototype Shown at ACGHK 2017*via *ToysTV ??TV on Facebook
. The prototype of the evil Decepticon Leader looks really impressive and detailed, as other previous Toys Alliance statues. We are sure fans will be more than *pleased with the product shown. You can check the video below, and you will also be pleased to see the upcoming FOC Optimus Prime
statue and a sample of the previously announced Nemesis Prime.
*Be sure to click on the links to sound off your » Continue Reading.
The post Toys Alliance MAS-02 Megatron Shown at ACGHK Together With Fall Of Cybertron Optimus Prototype And Nemesis Prime Sample
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.