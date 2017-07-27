|
Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Summaries For Episodes 15, 16, And 17
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member abates we have*episode summaries for episodes 15,16 and 17 of Transformers: Robots In Disguise*via Zap2it.com
. These episodes will bring a clash with the Stunticons, a visit from Optimus Prime, and the return of a great villian of this series. So be ready for a lot of action on the next episodes of the most recent Transformers cartoon. Episode 15 – Combine and Conquer
: Bee’s new leadership style is put to the test when Motormaster and the Stunticons go after a Meteorite Deflector Dish; the Bee Team is forced to combine and improvise together » Continue Reading.
