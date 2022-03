RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,276

Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Deluxe Found At US Retail I k kw some folks are down for it, but Hasbro basically doing the 3p thing to match Menasors animation model doesn't do it at ALL for. Slap cars on the arms and cars into some boxes. It's so dumb. And I get it. The animation model is otherwise impossible but I don't jibr with combiners basically being robots "wearing" vehicles, as opposed to clearly having each limb be obviously the vehicle mode.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"