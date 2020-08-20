|
More Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings
Attention collectors! Thanks again to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you a new load of**Transformers Kingdom Walmart listings. The final part of the War For Cybertron trilogy is coming to shelves in 2021. We had a first extensive list of Walmart listings a few days ago that you can check here
in case you missed it. Now we have another long list of listings with*EAN product numbers and more fan-favorite characters confirmed for the Kingdom collection. As you may know, Kingdom will bring us a mix of classic G1 characters with Beast Wars fan-favorites. » Continue Reading.
