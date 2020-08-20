Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,206
More Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings


Attention collectors! Thanks again to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you a new load of**Transformers Kingdom Walmart listings. The final part of the War For Cybertron trilogy is coming to shelves in 2021. We had a first extensive list of Walmart listings a few days ago that you can check here in case you missed it. Now we have another long list of listings with*EAN product numbers and more fan-favorite characters confirmed for the Kingdom collection. As you may know, Kingdom will bring us a mix of classic G1 characters with Beast Wars fan-favorites. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post More Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 03:27 PM   #2
protoform_ironhide
Commander
protoform_ironhide's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,885
Re: More Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings
Woah... thats a lot of new releases, but then the figures distribution is pretty bad, and figures are almost close to impossible to find in the wild..
Old Today, 04:02 PM   #3
Ransak The Elder
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 7
Re: More Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings
Weird i read they are not doing Battlemasters and such for Kingdom and doing size smaller than deluxe which i thougt huffer and pipes would fit into.
