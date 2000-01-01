|
Takara Masterpiece 03, 06, 07, 09 Starscream, Rodimus, etc
Ive decided to sell the following from my private collection. Im the original adult owner, all figures are in immaculate condition (complete with boxes, tight joints, nothing broken):
Masterpiece:
MP-03 Starscream $200 (MIB, missing the sticker sheet because my copy never came with one)
MP-06 Skywarp $150 (MIB, bag with sticker sheet, card and instructions still sealed, box has signs of wear)
MP-07 Thundercracker $300 (MIB, bag with sticker sheet, card and instructions still sealed)
MP-09 Rodimus Convoy 1st Print $280 (MIB, never transformed! Displayed in robot mode only, wagon displayed with TRU Hot Rod for a short period before storing back in the box)
MP-15 Rumble Jaguar $50 (brand new, never opened) MP-18 Streak $80 (brand new, never opened)
MP-21G Bumblebee $50 (brand new, never opened)
Others:
TFC Hercules 1st print (Devastator) all 6 figures $200 (brand new, never opened minus Scrappers box which was opened just to inspect contents)
MP-23 Exhaust Coin Only $400 (rare uncirculated coin sealed in original packaging)
*I can provide additional photos upon request
*Pick up only in Markham at/around Kennedy & Major Mackenzie
*Prices are firm