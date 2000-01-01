Today, 03:23 PM #1 Revenant Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2011 Location: Toronto Posts: 36 Takara Masterpiece 03, 06, 07, 09 Starscream, Rodimus, etc Ive decided to sell the following from my private collection. Im the original adult owner, all figures are in immaculate condition (complete with boxes, tight joints, nothing broken):



Masterpiece:

MP-03 Starscream $200 (MIB, missing the sticker sheet because my copy never came with one)

MP-06 Skywarp $150 (MIB, bag with sticker sheet, card and instructions still sealed, box has signs of wear)

MP-07 Thundercracker $300 (MIB, bag with sticker sheet, card and instructions still sealed)

MP-09 Rodimus Convoy 1st Print $280 (MIB, never transformed! Displayed in robot mode only, wagon displayed with TRU Hot Rod for a short period before storing back in the box)

MP-15 Rumble Jaguar $50 (brand new, never opened) MP-18 Streak $80 (brand new, never opened)

MP-21G Bumblebee $50 (brand new, never opened)



Others:

TFC Hercules 1st print (Devastator) all 6 figures $200 (brand new, never opened minus Scrappers box which was opened just to inspect contents)

MP-23 Exhaust Coin Only $400 (rare uncirculated coin sealed in original packaging)



*I can provide additional photos upon request

*Pick up only in Markham at/around Kennedy & Major Mackenzie

*Prices are firm

Sales Feedback __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

