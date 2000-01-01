Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:23 PM   #1
Revenant
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Toronto
Posts: 36
Takara Masterpiece 03, 06, 07, 09 Starscream, Rodimus, etc
Ive decided to sell the following from my private collection. Im the original adult owner, all figures are in immaculate condition (complete with boxes, tight joints, nothing broken):

Masterpiece:
MP-03 Starscream $200 (MIB, missing the sticker sheet because my copy never came with one)
MP-06 Skywarp $150 (MIB, bag with sticker sheet, card and instructions still sealed, box has signs of wear)
MP-07 Thundercracker $300 (MIB, bag with sticker sheet, card and instructions still sealed)
MP-09 Rodimus Convoy 1st Print $280 (MIB, never transformed! Displayed in robot mode only, wagon displayed with TRU Hot Rod for a short period before storing back in the box)
MP-15 Rumble Jaguar $50 (brand new, never opened) MP-18 Streak $80 (brand new, never opened)
MP-21G Bumblebee $50 (brand new, never opened)

Others:
TFC Hercules 1st print (Devastator) all 6 figures $200 (brand new, never opened minus Scrappers box which was opened just to inspect contents)
MP-23 Exhaust Coin Only $400 (rare uncirculated coin sealed in original packaging)

*I can provide additional photos upon request
*Pick up only in Markham at/around Kennedy & Major Mackenzie
*Prices are firm
Sales Feedback
