Recently, an image have been surfacing over social media showing what seems to be a redeco of the Earthrise conehead mold as the unreleased G2 Sandstorm. While the image seems promising, take this with a grain of salt until we find an official source or confirmation. Considering an Earthrise G2 Megatron was revealed for the Generations Selects line, this G2 Sandstorm may be released under the same line. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates.





