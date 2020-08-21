Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rumor: Earthrise G2 Sandstorm Incoming?


Recently, an image have been surfacing over social media showing what seems to be a redeco of the Earthrise conehead mold as the unreleased G2 Sandstorm. While the image seems promising, take this with a grain of salt until we find an official source or confirmation. Considering an Earthrise G2 Megatron was revealed for the Generations Selects line, this G2 Sandstorm may be released under the same line. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check the mirrored image on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Rumor: Earthrise G2 Sandstorm Incoming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Rumor: Earthrise G2 Sandstorm Incoming?
id get this, dont mind seeing the siege or earhrise seeker mould get milked to death


wonder if they will make a g1 sandstorm?
