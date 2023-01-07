TFcon is very pleased to welcome Terry McGovern the voices of Wildrider, Windcharger, and Onslaught in Generation 1 as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
for his first-ever TFcon. He is also well known as the voice of Launchpad McQuack in Disney?s DuckTales. Terry will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Terry McGovern is presented by The Chosen Prime
.
