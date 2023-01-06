Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Scraphook ?Behind The Scenes?


Hasbro Transformers designer Mark Maher has once again taken to his Instagram account for another behind the scenes post. This time he?s revealing for us some secrets and hidden details of the Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Scraphook. I hope everyone had a stellar holiday break! We are jumping back in on some more behind the scenes for the newest junkion cadet, the bruiser, SCRAPHOOK!!! The idea that just kept coming up when we were going to kick off the new year in Generations, was combining the fantastic success of the weaponizer build program that started in WFC and merging it with the junkion ability

