|
Bumblebee: The Movie Tiny Turbo Changers Character Listing Revealed
Last month, we announced
that Transformers: Bumblebee Tiny Turbo Changers are now being distributed for a late April release. It so happens that 2005 Boards Member Nevermore has discovered a new listing for the line, along with the characters featured. Altogether,*Bumblebee: The Movie Tiny Turbo Changers (also known as Series 3) consist of 12 characters very much like Series 1 and Series 2. The figures convert in 1 to 3 easy steps and are 1.5-inches in scale. List of characters: Barricade Sentinel Prime Phantom Strike Lockdown Silver Knight Optimus Prime Evac Autobot Ratchet Bumblebee Sky Rage Starscream Autobot Drift » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee: The Movie Tiny Turbo Changers Character Listing Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.