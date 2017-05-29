Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,746

Michael Bay Thanks the U.S. Military



In honor of Memorial Day, Michael Bay has posted a short video on Vimeo thanking the U.S. military for their service and involvement in the five Transformers films. Bay, who is known for having a great relationship with the armed forces, has worked with the Department of Defense, Air Force, Army and Navy during the last 10 years of bringing Transformers to the big screen. “One of the highlights of directing #Transformers is that I get to work with some of our nation’s finest,”*he wrote on his Facebook page.



