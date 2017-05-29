Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,746
Michael Bay Thanks the U.S. Military


In honor of Memorial Day, Michael Bay has posted a short video on Vimeo thanking the U.S. military for their service and involvement in the five Transformers films. Bay, who is known for having a great relationship with the armed forces, has worked with the Department of Defense, Air Force, Army and Navy during the last 10 years of bringing Transformers to the big screen. “One of the highlights of directing #Transformers is that I get to work with some of our nation’s finest,”*he wrote on his Facebook page.

The post Michael Bay Thanks the U.S. Military appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
