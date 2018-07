zuffyprime Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 4,825

Re: TFCon Friday Night Events So glad you will be able to attend your first Tf in,

You will have a blast!



I believe the answer is yes to all your questions



You will get your shirt when you pick up your ticket.



Charity auction is free to everyone!

Regardless of whether or not they have a sat or Sunday pass.



So much fun and great opportunity to bid on some cool toys!

