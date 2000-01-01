Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Duokaiser
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Richmond BC
Posts: 1
TCW-06 Dreamwave or Perfect Effect PC-23 Volcanicus Upgrade kit
Looking for either TCW-06 or the perfect effect PC-23
Upgrade kit for volcanicus! I know I'm super late to the party, but i don't want to open my POTP dinobots unless
I got one of these kits handy.

Thank you!
