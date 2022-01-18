Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Threezero MDLX Optimus Prime Gallery


Time for a look at the second MDLX figure from threezero – G1 inspired Optimus Prime.* This scales with the first MDLX release, Bumblebee (see our gallery here).* The original &#038; larger 15+ inch figures are called Premium, then they went to the 10-12 inch DLX line, and now we are one step smaller with MDLX.* The non transforming figure stands around 7 inches tall with a whopping 48 points of articulation, detailed paint head to toe, multiple hands, weapons and accessories.* If you are looking for a G1-esque, high end display piece in the smaller form factor, this &#187; Continue Reading.

