IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #4 iTunes Preview


As Wheeljack, Hound, and the others lead the evacuation efforts, they learn that one of their allies has secrets of their own that could ruin the whole escape plan. Make way for the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers Escape issue #4, due in shops May 12th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner (Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist) Meanwhile, the Decepticons search for the renegade Insecticons, but who’s really hunting who?

The post IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #4 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



