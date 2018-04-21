|
Damn, he?s good! André Sogliuzzo (Revenge of the Fallen Sideswipe) to attend TFNation
TFNation have announced the next guest joining their 2018 convention, and we have another voice actor announcement for you! This time, we have another UK debut, with the voice of Revenge of the Fallen Sideswipe joining the convention –*André Sogliuzzo! André Sogliuzzo is best known for delivering the voice of Sideswipe in Transformers Revenge of the Fallen – particularly his single, character establishing line, “Damn, I’m good”. He has however been the voice of several other characters, including taking the opportunity presented by Platinum’s Transformers Devastation videogame to voice Generation 1 characters Thundercracker and Scavanger, as well as voicing the » Continue Reading.
The post Damn, he’s good! André Sogliuzzo (Revenge of the Fallen Sideswipe) to attend TFNation 2018
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.