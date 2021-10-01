|
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki Additional Official In-Hand Images
*have uploaded some additional official in-hand images of the new*Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki. Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki is the first entry in Takara Tomys Trainbots combiner Raiden which was seen in the G1 Japan The Headmasters cartoon. This figure should be part of the recently revealed*Transformers MPG Collection
. We have another look at the robot mode and a clear look at the back of the robot mode, showing the way it works with all the kibble on his back. If you are interested in adding Shouki for your collection, you can find pre-orders via our sponsors » Continue Reading.
