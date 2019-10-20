|
TFcon DC 2019 exclusive G2 Planet X Vulcan
TFcon presenting sponsor*The Chosen Prime
*is proud to announce the 2nd TFcon DC 2019 exclusive*G2 Planet X Vulcan. Get your copy at The Chosen Prime booth. The cost of this exclusive will be $140 USD while supplies last. This blue variant will be limited to only 120 pieces at TFcon DC 2019. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention Special guests include*Dan Gilvezan the voices of G1*Bumblebee, Goldbug, Hot Spot, Outback, Rollbar, Scamper, Skids and Snapdragon as » Continue Reading.
