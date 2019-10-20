Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon DC 2019 exclusive G2 Planet X Vulcan
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,641
TFcon DC 2019 exclusive G2 Planet X Vulcan


TFcon presenting sponsor*The Chosen Prime*is proud to announce the 2nd TFcon DC 2019 exclusive*G2 Planet X Vulcan. Get your copy at The Chosen Prime booth. The cost of this exclusive will be $140 USD while supplies last. This blue variant will be limited to only 120 pieces at TFcon DC 2019. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention Special guests include*Dan Gilvezan the voices of G1*Bumblebee, Goldbug, Hot Spot, Outback, Rollbar, Scamper, Skids and Snapdragon as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon DC 2019 exclusive G2 Planet X Vulcan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
beast wars action figures
Transformers
Transformers Lot 32 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS LEADER CLASS STARSCREAM HUNT FOR DECEPTICONS NIB
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron deluxe Ratchet MISB Siege
Transformers
Large Lot Of Transformers Beast Wars Insecticons Optimus Primal
Transformers
G1 Transformers Accessories Lot - Megatron, Galvatron, Skyhammer, Aerialbots...
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.