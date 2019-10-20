Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,641

IDW Drift Mini-Series To Be Published In Japan







Amazon Japan has uploaded a new listing for a Japanese release of IDW Drift mini-series this year. The IDW Drift 4-issue mini-series was originally published in 2010 telling the dark and mysterious origin of new Autobot Drift. The Japanese release will collect the four original issues for 2420 Yen ($22.00 approximately) and it's due to release in November 29th, 2019.





