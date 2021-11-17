Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Wave 7 Ultimate Class Volcanicus & Hot Rod released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,445
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 7 Ultimate Class Volcanicus & Hot Rod released in Canada


Via friend site Cybertron.ca*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 7 Ultimate Class Volcanicus &#038; Hot Rod have been released in Canada. These new Ultimate class figures, featuring the “Energon Armor” gimmick and simple transformation, were spotted at Toys”R”Us in*Quebec by Cubertron.ca member*MapleMegatron. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Wave 7 Ultimate Class Volcanicus & Hot Rod released in Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Vintage transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers
Hasbro Tommy Bumblebee 11591 Transformers Bumblebee A15a
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Bristleback?s Pulse Rifle Monstructor
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.