*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 7 Ultimate Class Volcanicus & Hot Rod have been released in Canada. These new Ultimate class figures, featuring the “Energon Armor” gimmick and simple transformation, were spotted at Toys”R”Us in*Quebec by Cubertron.ca member*MapleMegatron. Happy hunting!
