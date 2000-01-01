Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:11 PM   #1
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Studio Series Devastator--tracking the releases
Hey everyone,

I wanted to create a quick list of which Studio Series Devastator components are released and/or pending. Did I miss any?

SS 37 Rampage (Voyager)--released
SS 41 Scrapmetal Deluxe)--released
SS 42 Long Haul (Voyager)--released
SS 47 Hightower (Deluxe)--released
SS 55 Scavenger (Leader)--not out yet
SS TBD Mixmaster (Voyager)--not out yet
SS TBD Scrapper (Voyager)--not out yet
SS TBD Overload (Leader)--not out yet

Any help is appreciated!

Thanks, Steve
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
Re: Studio Series Devastator--tracking the releases
Scrapper, mixmaster, and... Overload?

We have two Voyagers and two deluxes. Two more Voyagers and two leaders. We haven't seen any images of scrapper (right arm) or overload (other half of torso) yet. Mix and scavenger should be out in a little bit.
GotBot
Classic
Re: Studio Series Devastator--tracking the releases
Really? I've seen 1 long haul, 1 time, and that's it for any Constructicons that I've seen here. Who knew more were even out lol
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
Re: Studio Series Devastator--tracking the releases
Long Haul JUST started hitting shelves. Hightower as well and both are becoming easier to find at WalMart.

Scrapmetal and Rampage came and went in like, a day. Rampage was packed with the Bumblebee Prime that went hot.

Oddly, though, TRU just started getting in Scrapmetal. Both on the site and in store.

So we'll see if Scrapmetal and Rampage end up being easy to find or if they remain bastards.
