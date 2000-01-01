Today, 07:11 PM #1 Echotransformer Loves all things G1-ish.. Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,857 Studio Series Devastator--tracking the releases Hey everyone,



I wanted to create a quick list of which Studio Series Devastator components are released and/or pending. Did I miss any?



SS 37 Rampage (Voyager)--released

SS 41 Scrapmetal Deluxe)--released

SS 42 Long Haul (Voyager)--released

SS 47 Hightower (Deluxe)--released

SS 55 Scavenger (Leader)--not out yet

SS TBD Mixmaster (Voyager)--not out yet

SS TBD Scrapper (Voyager)--not out yet

SS TBD Overload (Leader)--not out yet



Any help is appreciated!



Thanks, Steve





Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/echo.TF.toys



My Shapeways Store: http://www.shapeways.com/shops/echotransformer



My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=2400 __________________ Last edited by Echotransformer; Today at 07:13 PM . Today, 07:14 PM #2 RNSrobot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 2,140 Re: Studio Series Devastator--tracking the releases Scrapper, mixmaster, and... Overload?



We have two Voyagers and two deluxes. Two more Voyagers and two leaders. We haven't seen any images of scrapper (right arm) or overload (other half of torso) yet. Mix and scavenger should be out in a little bit.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" Today, 07:54 PM #3 GotBot Classic Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,386 Re: Studio Series Devastator--tracking the releases Really? I've seen 1 long haul, 1 time, and that's it for any Constructicons that I've seen here. Who knew more were even out lol Today, 08:07 PM #4 RNSrobot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 2,140 Re: Studio Series Devastator--tracking the releases Quote: GotBot Originally Posted by Really? I've seen 1 long haul, 1 time, and that's it for any Constructicons that I've seen here. Who knew more were even out lol



Scrapmetal and Rampage came and went in like, a day. Rampage was packed with the Bumblebee Prime that went hot.



Oddly, though, TRU just started getting in Scrapmetal. Both on the site and in store.



So we'll see if Scrapmetal and Rampage end up being easy to find or if they remain bastards. Long Haul JUST started hitting shelves. Hightower as well and both are becoming easier to find at WalMart.Scrapmetal and Rampage came and went in like, a day. Rampage was packed with the Bumblebee Prime that went hot.Oddly, though, TRU just started getting in Scrapmetal. Both on the site and in store.So we'll see if Scrapmetal and Rampage end up being easy to find or if they remain bastards.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

