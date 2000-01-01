Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:11 PM   #1
Audetnelson1
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Saguenay
Posts: 80
diaclone battle convoy powered convoy
i have this duo for sale
mib diaclone battle convoy and a mib diaclone mekki powered convoy.



2250 usd for the duo plus shipping paid by paypal friend . if you want use paypal G&S please add the 2.9% in fee.


if you need more pics and detail contact me.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: diaclone.jpg Views: 6 Size: 20.5 KB ID: 44921  
Audetnelson1
Old Today, 07:58 PM   #2
Crobot91
Metroplex
Crobot91's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,398
Re: diaclone battle convoy powered convoy
Very nice; free bump!
__________________
Crobot91
