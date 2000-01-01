Audetnelson1 Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2018 Location: Saguenay Posts: 80

diaclone battle convoy powered convoy i have this duo for sale

mib diaclone battle convoy and a mib diaclone mekki powered convoy.







2250 usd for the duo plus shipping paid by paypal friend . if you want use paypal G&S please add the 2.9% in fee.





if you need more pics and detail contact me. Attached Thumbnails

Feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...545#post781545



Sale thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=75485 __________________FeedbackSale thread